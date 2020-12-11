DENVER (CBS4) — There is an old saying football coaches often use: “Ball security is job security.”

Ball security has been an issue for Drew Lock who has thrown an interception in seven straight games. With four games remaining in the regular season, Lock will look to have a turnover free performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“I think I need to take better care of the football, for sure. That’s number one,” Lock said.

Lock has thrown nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in nine games he’s started this year. Last season, he threw seven touchdowns and only three interceptions in five starts. He threw two picks in the 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The first came as he extended the play out the pocket and forced the ball deep into coverage, rather than throwing it short to Nick Vannett who was open.

“I like extending plays, but I have to be better on when to extend it, and when I do extend it, see if this is the throw that really going to help us stay on the field and keep progressing, or if it’s going to be a risky one that might get us off the field,” Lock said.

Turnovers has been one of the main issues for the Broncos all year. They lead the league with 28 giveaways and the quarterbacks have thrown 21 interceptions, which is also the most in the NFL. Defensively, the team hasn’t been taking away the football away as they have only 11 takeaways, which are tied for the second fewest in the NFL.

“The turnovers and takeaways have been a problem for us. We haven’t gotten enough on defense and we’ve given it up too much on offense,” Vic Fangio said.

With the Broncos playoffs hopes hanging by a thread and losers of four out of their last five games, Lock will look to lead the team back to their winning ways with only four games remaining in the regular season.

“My biggest focus is on winning football and playing winning football—no penalties, taking care of the ball, keeping the offense on the field, progressing, completions and playing winning football as a quarterback,” Lock said.

Darian Steward Announces His Retirement

A member of the ‘No Fly Zone’ has called it a career.

Darian Stewart announced his retirement on Thursday. He played four seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2015-18 and was a key member of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 Championship. With Denver he stared as strong safety and had nine interceptions and two forces fumbles. Stewart played with the St. Louis Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Broncos, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 10-year career.