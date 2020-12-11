DENVER (CBS4)– Although Colorado is requesting enough coronavirus vaccines to provide for all residents, it will be months before everyone receives the vaccination. The vaccines will be administered in three phases, according to an announcement made by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week.
Colorado’s first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations includes 46,800 in the initial order with a second shipment of 95,600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine expected just a week after that.
Those phases include these groups:
- Phase 1: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals
- Phase 2: Higher-risk individuals and essential workers
- Phase 3: General public
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment expects to receive “regular COVID-19 vaccine allocations from the federal government on a weekly basis.”
Facilities in dozens of locations, including Denver, Aspen, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, were chosen for the first Pfizer vaccines. For the initial shipments, 46 health care facilities will receive Pfizer vaccine doses, 151 facilities will get Moderna doses and 40 of them will get both.
The CDPHE said the locations were selected because they can store the vaccines in -60°C to -80°C temperatures. Those locations will also redistribute the vaccines to other providers in the region. The state purchased 10 ultra-cold storage units for the coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine will be directed where it is needed the most, to the hospitals that treat the most serious COVID-19 patients. Those workers who spend 15 minutes or longer in direct contact with the patients will get inoculated first.
It must be used quickly, according to Gov. Jared Polis, “All the entities who are receiving it have to administer it within 72 hours or we will take it back and administer it to someone else.”
In a separate federal distribution system, the VA Hospital in Aurora will also receive initial doses.
“We are honored to be one of those first 37 sites and this is a big milestone for our nation and we look forward to vaccinating veterans and employees once we get the go ahead,” said Terrence Wong, vaccine coordinator for the Veteran’s Administration in Eastern Colorado.
The VA will notify veterans with town halls, Facebook posts and phone calls on when they can receive vaccinations and where.
The first two shipments of coronavirus vaccine will be allocated to the following locations in the following amounts:
|Facility name
|Pfizer initial allocation
|Moderna initial allocation
|Alamosa County Public Health Department
|600
|Animas Surgical Hospital*
|115
|Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
|400
|Aspen Valley Hospital
|100
|500
|Baca County Public Health
|100
|Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
|200
|Bent County Public Health
|100
|Boulder County Public Health – Boulder Site
|600
|Boulder County Public Health – Longmont Site
|100
|Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
|415
|200
|Chaffee County Public Health
|100
|Cheyenne County Public Health
|100
|Children’s Hospital Colorado*
|4875
|6300
|Clear Creek County Public Health
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Boulder
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Pecos
|200
|Clinica Family Health – Thornton
|100
|Clinica Family Health – Westminster Federal Heights
|100
|Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center*
|300
|Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy
|500
|Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo
|2300
|Colorado Plains Medical Center
|150
|200
|Colorado West Health Care – Community Hospital
|1200
|Community Health Services
|100
|Conejos County Public Health
|100
|Costilla County Public Health
|100
|Custer County Public Health Agency
|100
|Delta County Memorial Hospital
|330
|300
|Delta County Public Health Department
|100
|Denver Health Medical Center
|2925
|5600
|Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic
|400
|Dolores County Public Health
|100
|Eagle County Public Health Avon
|1100
|East Morgan County Hospital
|200
|El Paso County Public Health
|300
|Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community)
|975
|2000
|Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Gilpin County Public Health
|100
|Good Samaritan Medical Center
|975
|900
|Grand County Public Health
|100
|Grand River Medical Center
|600
|Gunnison County Public Health*
|300
|600
|Haxtun Hospital District
|50
|100
|Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
|345
|300
|Hinsdale County Public Health
|100
|Jefferson County Public Health
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office
|500
|Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office
|700
|Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office
|200
|Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office
|300
|Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office
|100
|Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street
|600
|Kiowa County Public Health
|100
|Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment
|100
|Lake County Public Health Agency
|100
|Larimer County Department of Health and Environment
|300
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health – Walsenburg
|100
|Las Animas – Huerfano Health Dept. – Trinidad
|100
|Lincoln County Public Health
|200
|Littleton Adventist Hospital
|600
|Longmont United Hospital
|700
|Longs Peak Hospital
|700
|Lutheran Medical Center
|975
|1500
|Matthews – VU
|200
|McKee Medical Center
|230
|200
|Medical Center of Aurora
|375
|2100
|Memorial Hospital
|400
|Mercy Regional Medical Center
|360
|800
|Mesa County Public Health
|200
|Middle Park Medical Center
|300
|Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency
|100
|Moffat County Public Health
|100
|Montezuma County Public Health Dept.
|100
|Montrose County Public Health
|100
|Montrose Memorial Hospital
|800
|Mt. San Rafael Hospital
|300
|National Jewish Health
|975
|North Colorado Medical Center
|580
|900
|North Suburban Medical Center
|1300
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept
|200
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg
|100
|Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma
|100
|Northwest Colorado Health – Craig
|100
|Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic
|700
|Otero County Health Department – La Junta
|100
|Ouray County Public Health Agency
|100
|Pagosa Springs Medical Center
|200
|Park County Public Health
|100
|Parker Adventist Hospital
|1200
|Parkview Medical Center, Inc.
|1000
|2500
|Penrose-St. Francis Health Services
|1950
|1100
|Platte Valley Medical Center
|2600
|Porter Adventist Hospital
|1400
|Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center
|975
|2900
|Prowers County Public Health
|100
|Prowers Medical Center
|175
|100
|Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment*
|10
|300
|Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health
|200
|Rio Grande County Public Health
|100
|Rio Grande Hospital
|50
|100
|Rose Medical Center
|300
|1500
|Routt County Public Health Department
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Center
|100
|Saguache County Public Health – Saguache
|100
|Saint Joseph Hospital
|1650
|3000
|Salud Family Health Center Brighton
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Commerce City
|100
|Salud Family Health Center Longmont
|100
|Salud Family Health Centers – Fort Collins
|100
|San Juan Basin Public Health
|100
|San Juan County Public Health
|100
|San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env
|100
|Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital
|115
|100
|Sky Ridge Medical Center
|975
|2600
|Southwest Memorial Hospital
|300
|200
|St. Anthony Hospital
|975
|1500
|St. Anthony North Health Campus
|975
|400
|St. Anthony Summit Medical Center
|180
|800
|St. Mary’s Medical Center
|675
|2300
|St. Thomas More Hospital
|300
|100
|Sterling Regional Medical Center
|300
|Summit County Public Health
|100
|Swedish Medical Center
|1950
|2400
|Teller County Public Health and Environment
|100
|Telluride Regional Medical Center
|100
|Tri-County Health Department – Greenwood Village*
|500
|UCHealth Broomfield Hospital
|200
|UCHealth Grandview Hospital
|100
|UCHealth Greeley Hospital*
|325
|500
|UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
|700
|UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
|500
|1100
|UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital
|3900
|4100
|UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center*
|580
|200
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central
|3900
|4100
|University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North
|800
|University of Colorado Hospital Authority
|7800
|6000
|Vail Health Hospital*
|875
|800
|Valley View Hospital Association
|215
|1000
|Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy
|500
|Weld County Department of Public Health
|200
|Wray Community District Hospital
|100
* These locations are also serving as hubs and will help us distribute vaccine to other locations. The amount of vaccine listed in this table for these locations is the amount they will administer themselves, not the amount they will distribute to other facilities. This table reflects the final destinations of all doses in the first two vaccine shipments.
For more information about vaccine distribution and the prioritization phases, visit CDPHE’s vaccine webpage.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
