LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Littleton Public Schools students will return to in-person learning in a phased approach after the winter break. There are four phases to the plan.
In Phase One, all preschool and elementary school students will return to school for in-person learning five days a week on Jan. 5, 2021.
Middle and high school students continue remote learning during this time.
For Phase Two, on Jan. 11, 2021, all middle school teachers will return to school to teach remotely from their classrooms. LPS said that it’s important to bring back staff members to schools before students to determine whether they can sustain the large numbers of staff needed in schools. On Jan. 19, 2021, middle school students will return to school in the hybrid model of in-person learning. High school students will continue with remote learning.
If LPS can support enough staff members in the schools, they will move into Phase Three. If not, that phase will be postponed.
In Phase Three, all high school teachers return to school to teach remotely from their classrooms. High school students will return to school in the hybrid model of in-person learning on Jan. 25, 2021.
The tentative timeline for Phase Four is April 2021 with the goal to return middle and high school students to full-time, in-person learning. LPS said that Phase Four is completely dependent upon the community’s ability to better control the community spread of coronavirus.
LPS was able to return to in-person learning for 12 weeks during the fall before going fully remote. The school district said that the main reason schools are struggling to return to in-person learning for all grades is the lack of staff members, including substitute teachers, bus drivers and nutrition services, due to coronavirus quarantines and other seasonal illnesses.