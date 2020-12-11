ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – As calls for a return to in-person learning grow louder, one Jeffco Public Schools teacher is concerned the district may make the wrong decision.

“It’s probably going to get worse as we go through the holidays. And it’s not time for them to come back in,” said Dale Munholland, a social studies teacher at Pomona High School in Arvada.

He was responding to a rally Wednesday night by parents demanding the district allow students back into the classroom. In a lengthy Facebook post, Munholland pointed out the numerous challenges associated with distance learning but says it’s still too soon to return.

“I needed to let (parents) know I heard them and I understood what they were saying, but it just wasn’t the time,” he said.

The U.S. History teacher prides himself on a interpersonal connection with students. Something that just can’t be done online. He’s also concerned about watered down curriculum and students falling behind.

“When I ask them, ‘Why aren’t you turning in your work?’ their answer is they’re just not motivated. A lot of them are talking about mental health issues they’re dealing with,” he said.

Still, with coronavirus cases falling from record highs, he’s concerned COVID-fatigue and news of a vaccine is missing the moment where spread is still occurring at dangerous levels.

“We’ve already had a couple of outbreaks here, that went through the football team and spread throughout the school. We had teachers quarantine and it became problematic to just staff the schoo,l let alone have kids be here.”

He’s also concerned an early 2021 return to the classroom will result in another period of mandatory online learning.

“They’re here, then they’re out, that’s worse for the kid’s mental health and their academic wellbeing bouncing in-and-out, in-and-out,” Munholland said. “I’m hopeful there’s an end at sight I can see the end, we’re closer to the end than the beginning.”