DENVER (CBS4) — A popular Denver diner was shut down by the health department on Thursday for allowing people to eat inside an enclosed patio. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Sam’s #3 in downtown was temporarily closed for violating Level Red coronavirus restrictions.
“They were allowing patrons to dine in an area classified as indoor,” said Tammy Vigil with the DDPHE.
Vigil said the public health order requires an “outdoor” space to have two non-adjacent sides open for proper air flow.
The restaurant has a permanent, enclosed patio with large windows that open.
The owner spoke to CBS4 outside the restaurant and said the issue was that the windows were not open. The owner said the city granted use of the built-on patio.
In order to re-open, the business must submit a mitigation plan that the DDPHE will review.
The owner is talking with the city now, and planning to open soon.