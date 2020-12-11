DENVER (CBS4) — On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis talked about how the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in Colorado and said officials are working to make sure not a single vaccine will go to waste in our state.

“The first batch that we are getting, we’ll have 46,800 of the Pfizer doses. And then, we believe, the first Moderna shipment, hopefully within a week or two after that, we’ll have 95,600 doses,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado officials are hopeful the state can get through the first phase of vaccinations this winter, and vaccinate the general population by the end of summer 2021 — but say it is dependent on steady shipments of vaccines from the federal government.

“One of our priorities in this is to ensure that not a single dose goes to waste,” Polis said.

Polis said facilities that receive the vaccine must administer it within 72 hours or the state will send it somewhere else.

“It should never go to anybody to sit there, and it also, of course you know, expires. So we want to give them, you know, 72 hours when they get it, they can deliver it. And if they don’t, we we have many others who would love to receive that vaccine.”

The governor said again that while we wait for vaccine distribution, Coloradans must continue to wear masks and avoid socializing.