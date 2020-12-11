FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Rams season finale, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been canceled. This marks the fourth CSU game this season that has been cancelled.
Athletic Director Joe Parker said in a statement, “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have done a tremendous job this season staying engaged and doing everything in their power to be able to compete. They were energized and ready to play on Saturday night particularly for their senior teammates. In consultation with head coach Steve Addazio, we will make the most informed decision regarding potential future games. This has no doubt been a difficult and trying season, but I am thankful for our teams’ efforts and passion to compete and represent Colorado State University.”
The game was canceled after Utah State players opted out of playing due to internal turmoil. The players are upset about comments made by the school’s president in regards to interim head coach Fred Maile’s religious and cultural background.