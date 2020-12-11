DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Colorado will begin rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine on Friday night.

“Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle,” President Donald Trump said in a video posted to Twitter. “We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history.”

The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective. But initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line.

Colorado’s first shipment from Pfizer will include 46,800 doses and could arrive as soon as this weekend. The state expects the second shipment to have 95,600 doses.

“The ability to quickly vaccinate prioritized populations and report those doses as administered is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID-19 vaccines,” stated Gov. Jared Polis in a news release on Friday.

To ensure that not one dose of the vaccine goes to waste, Colorado officials will send a letter to all the hospitals and facilities who have enrolled as Phase 1 providers to guarantee that they are prepared to administer the vaccine within 72 hours of receiving it.

Enough vaccines for the general population aren’t expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during the winter.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported an increase in the number of people hospitalized with the virus. The number of available ICU beds across the state increased by 115 to 475.

The state’s positivity rate for testing continues to decrease. On Friday the daily positivity rate was 8.55% and the 7-day average positivity rate was 10.64%.

Health officials say it’s possible the impact of Thanksgiving may not show up in the data until the end of this week or early next week. Another possibility, they say, is that proactive steps taken before the holiday are suppressing or decreasing the impact of holiday gatherings.

CDPHE Data as of 4 p.m. Friday:

Testing:

48,945 tests conducted on Dec. 10 with 10.64% positivity rate (7-day moving average)

8.55% daily positivity rate on Dec. 10

Hospital Data:

1,559 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+14)

116 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+2)

215 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-26)

29% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)

1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)

10% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)

49% Critical care ventilators in use (+2%)

74% of ICU Beds in use (475 available)

Case Summary:

281,673 cases (+4,678)

15,949 hospitalized (+293)

1,928,989 tested (+14,186)

3,691,463 test encounters (+48,945)

3,846 deaths among cases (+87)

3,012 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

2,583 outbreaks (+25)

