DENVER (CBS4) — Add a handful more locations to the list of COVID-19 testing sites that are closing Friday due to inclement weather conditions along the Front Range.
CBS4’s Andrea Flores reported Thursday night a plan to close a number of sites operated by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment as the current storm system began to move in. Those closures included Denver Human Services East, Green Valley Ranch Pool, Paco Sanchez Park, and Ruby Hill Park.
Friday, the multiple state-managed and partnered community sites also shut down: The Deckers Community Center in Sedalia, the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, the Youth Sports Fields in Greeley, and the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden.
The JeffCo Fairgrounds site is closed Saturday as well.
Other sites are planning to continue through the weekend, but the state health department warns that those plans could change. Anyone hoping to get tested over the weekend should browse their local health department’s website for the latest information.
Consult this map from the state to find a testing site near you.