THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The search continues for the so-called “Bottleneck Bandits” wanted in three bank robberies in Thornton and Englewood in the past 3 weeks. The four suspects have been dubbed the “Bottleneck Bandits” because of the way they are bottlenecked entering the bank doorway.
A bank teller was injured in the latest robbery, on Dec. 8 about 1:40 p.m. at the Bank of the West located at 12080 Colorado Boulevard in Thornton.
The FBI is teaming up with local law enforcement to catch the four suspects. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.
The suspects may be connected to a stolen 2000 red Lexus with Colorado license plate number IHQ-472 which was used as a getaway vehicle in one of the robberies.
The other two robberies happened at the BBVA Compass Bank at 4600 S. Broadway in Englewood on Nov. 19 and the FirstBank at 3594 South Logan St. in Englewood on Dec. 2.
The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males, 20-30 years of age, wearing hoodies and gloves. During each of the robberies, the suspects entered the bank with weapons drawn and threatened the employees.
If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $5,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).