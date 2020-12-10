BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado Boulder will start the spring semester remotely, officials announced Thursday. Officials also announces the spring 2021 commencement ceremony will be a virtual event.
“Due to COVID-19 case projections by the state, and in consultation with state and local health officials, the first four weeks of the spring semester (which begins Jan. 14) will occur in a remote-only format for all courses,” university officials stated.
Officials said they intend on returning to a mix of in-person, remote and hybrid courses on Feb. 15.
Officials also announced the spring 2021 commencement ceremony will occur virtually, as it did in 2020.
“Indications are that large gatherings, such as commencement, will not yet be safe by early May,” officials stated.