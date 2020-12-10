CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A gas station clerk who was shot during a robbery on Thanksgiving died later at the hospital. Now investigators have released new images of the suspect — who is still on the run.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect walked into the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.
The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, 24-year-old Mauricio Omar Perez, who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag. Perez handed over the bag — and then the robber shot him in the stomach.
Perez later died at the hospital while in surgery.
The suspect accused of shooting Perez is described as a white male between 5’3″ and 5’7″. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a black and white plaid shirt/jacket, grey pants, brown shoes and eye glasses.
Anyone with information about the shooting and robber is asked to call Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.