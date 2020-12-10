DENVER (AP) — Officials say Colorado dispensaries have sold more marijuana in the first 10 months this year compared to a record-setting sales year in 2019. The Denver Post reported that the Department of Revenue said dispensaries made about $200 million in October, pushing the state’s annual revenue to more than $1.8 billion this year and making it the highest selling year since recreational marijuana hit the market in 2014.
Last year, sales reached about $1.75 billion.
Officials say the state hit an all-time monthly high in July with $226 million in sales. It was the first time monthly revenue surpassed $200 million.
