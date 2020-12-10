Comments
(CBS4) — We saw jump in our unemployment claims — as some people who found jobs lost them once again.
More than 36,000 Coloradans either filed a first time claim or reopened suspended claims. That includes gig workers.
The state labor department says the increase in unemployment is related to many counties moving to Level Red on the state dial and facing more COVID-19 restrictions.
