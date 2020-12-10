DENVER (CBS4) — Last December, at an annual Holidays for Kids event, the students were asked what they wanted from Santa — and one kindergartner yelled out “food!” His small voice inspired a big movement — “Fill the Void: Amp the Cause to End Hunger” to make sure children in Denver have enough to eat while home for the two-week winter break.
Organizers say one in five children in Denver experience food insecurity.
“This call to action is even more vital when the students are not at school since 100% of the children we serve through this program rely on their school to ensure they get at least two meals each day,” organizers stated.
On Friday, “Fill the Void: Amp the Cause to End Hunger” gave out 50 gift cards for $250 at local neighborhood supermarkets to help families experiencing poverty feed their children.
Organizers say the gift cards give families the flexibility to purchase food that meets their religious or dietary needs — and help support local businesses.
The distribution took place at Hallett Academy in Denver from 8 to 11 a.m.
To learn more about “Fill the Void” or make a donation, click here.