DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School District has released its plan when students begin the spring semester next month. The plan calls for a return to in-person learning for some students.
On Jan. 5, 2021, preschool, elementary and alternate education students will return to in-person learning five days a week. Middle and high school students will be fully remote, also starting on Jan. 5.
On Jan. 19, the Douglas County Board of Education will meet to plan for possible hybrid learning for middle school students with a possible return to hybrid on Jan. 25 and the board will meet again on Feb. 16 to discuss a possible hybrid learning for high school students with a possible return to hybrid Feb. 22 – March 1.
Douglas County said that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommendations could influence those plans. Currently, Douglas County is in Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
All students in the Douglas County School District returned to remote learning after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
