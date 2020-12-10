Tuesday we almost hit 70 degrees in Denver. Wednesday, we tumbled twenty five degrees to a high of 43! We spent most of the day cooler than that, as that high came just after midnight. What a wild temperature swing!
A cold front knocked down our temperatures, and an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest is bringing the moisture.
Our southwestern mountains will see the most snow from this system. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for about 5 to 10 inches of snow from Thursday to Friday night.
The Denver area could see one to three inches of snow from tonight to Saturday night.
More light snow possible on Saturday night and into Sunday for the Denver area. Heavier snow is possible in the high country.
Our temperatures stay chill through the weekend. The Front Range should stay below freezing on Friday and slowly climb to the upper 30s by Sunday. We’ll be a little warmer next week, but we won’t be heading to the upper 60s for awhile.