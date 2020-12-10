DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is a top destination for beer drinkers across the country, according to a new report from personal finance website SmartAsset. Out of 384 cities included in the study, Colorado claims five of the top 50 cities.
Denver was ranked the 6th best city for beer drinkers nationwide, followed by Fort Collins (#12), Colorado Springs (tied for #24), Boulder (#38) and Loveland (#45). The study took into account the total number of breweries, density of breweries and average number of beers per brewery.
Eight of the top 10 cities for beer drinkers have populations of 400,000 or fewer residents. Cincinatti came in first place, followed by Asheville, North Carolina, St. Louis, Missouri, Portland, Oregon and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Denver is home to 80 breweries, the second-highest total of the cities in the study. Researchers say that comes to 11 breweries per 100,000 residents.
The average price of a pint in Denver is $5, which is above the average of $4.59 across all 384 cities included in the study. The most expensive average pint in the country is $10 in San Leandro, California, a suburban town in the San Francisco Bay Area.
To read the full study, visit SmartAsset’s website.