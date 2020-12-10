Hotel & Service Workers Continue To Struggle To Make Ends Meet In Summit CountyWith restrictions on indoor dinning many servers are again out of work making it difficult to pay rent or even stay in Summit County.

Snow And Cold Arrive In ColoradoWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

Suspect In Stolen Tow Truck Captured After Chase Through Adams CountyPolice chased a stolen tow truck through Adams County on Thursday. The sheriff's office says they got a 911 call about a carjacking at 2:16 p.m. The caller said a man walked up to a full tow truck at 5590 High Street and pulled a gun. The victim got out of the tow truck and the man took off in it.

The Latest Numbers Show 1,545 Coloradoans Hospitilized Due To CoronavirusThe current number is the lowest it has been in the past two and a half weeks.

As We Get Closer To Having A Coronavirus Vaccine To Distribute Not Everyone Wants ItA big hurdle lies ahead for the COVID-19 vaccinations: getting people to take it. A survey by the State of Colorado shows a majority want it, but there is a sizeable percentage of people who do not.

'Fill The Void' Distributes $250 Gift Cards To Help Families Feed Kids During HolidaysLast December, at an annual Holidays for Kids event, the students were asked what they wanted from Santa and one kindergartner yelled out “food!” His small voice inspired a big movement "Fill the Void: Amp the Cause to End Hunger" to make sure children in Denver have enough to eat while home for the two-week winter break.

