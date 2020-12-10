BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A big hurdle lies ahead for the COVID-19 vaccinations: getting people to take it. A survey by the State of Colorado shows a majority want it, but there is a sizeable percentage of people who do not.

Along 28th Street, a busy road in Boulder, signs of resistance against the COVID-19 vaccine are popping up.

Carolyn Bninski, one of the demonstrators, was carrying a sign that read, “No forced vaccines.”

“They may not mandate vaccines, but what they may do is use all sorts of pressure tactics,” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

An expert in employment law has told CBS4 that employers can force their workers to

get vaccinated except for religious or health reasons. The state already requires flu shots for all hospital workers.

In Colorado, a study by the state shows 66% of those surveyed would get vaccinated and 34% would not. Men appear more willing than women, and whites more so than Hispanic and African Americans.

It found people nearly equally divided on if they want to get vaccinated right away or wait.

In Denver’s Washington Park, CBS4 asked random people if they would get vaccinated.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t mind doing it, probably better for everybody overall,” a man walking a dog said.

Two women walking together responded, “Probably,” with the other adding “I have no idea. I have never gotten a vaccine, so probably not.”

A woman who said she was a teacher said, “Definitely, because I think it’s safe and it’s the right thing to do.”

Getting enough people to get vaccinated is critical to create a high enough level for herd immunity.

“I am actually optimistic it’s amazing how effective this vaccine is and how safe it is,” said Dr. Eric France, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Chief Medical Officer.

Some people may need convincing.