DENVER (CBS4) — Construction is underway on the first public COVID-19 testing site at Denver International Airport. It is located in the old Brookstone store in Concourse B. Anyone can get tested — but it will cost you.
The site will offer a PCR test for $75 bucks, which takes several days to get results. For $200, you can get a rapid molecular test which offers results in 15 minutes.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, the test site will inform the state health department and the CDC. That person will not be allowed to fly or board a plane.
The site at DIA will have six testing rooms and can administer 400 tests a day. They will be available by mid-December.
