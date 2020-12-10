DENVER(CBS)- The first of three weather waves is pushing across Colorado setting the stage for a dramatic change in our pattern. A cold front pushed into the central Rockies Thursday morning that will cool high temperatures by about 25 degrees from Wednesday’s high temp.
At the same time high and mid level clouds are streaming in from a closed low over Arizona and New Mexico. This will keep Thursday cloudy and cool over the whole state. The second feature of the the change is the Closed Low over the southern Rockies.
This will spin up into the panhandle of Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday. This will mix with the cold air already in place and fire up the snow machine for the mountains and eastern plains. A third and final push of cold air and moisture will move through quickly on Saturday night into Sunday.
Snow amounts will be significant by the end of the coming weekend for the mountains and although amounts may not be huge for the eastern plains the impact will be felt.
Some mountain areas may see 6 to 12 inches by the end of the day Sunday. While the Denver metro area and plains may see 1 to 3 inches of snow.