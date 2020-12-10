(CBS4) – As 17 Republican attorneys general join a U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit alleging voter fraud, Colorado’s Legislative Audit Committee is looking into local election concerns. The Republican chair of the committee called an emergency hearing next Tuesday.

“We may find that we do some things better than other states since we’ve been doing mail-in ballots for a lot longer,” said State Rep. Lori Saine, a Republican who represents Weld County. “I believe we’ll find some weaknesses that we can address for the citizens of Colorado.”

Saine said the committee will hear from election experts on both sides of the aisle.

“It should not be a partisan issue to ensure that Colorado elections are free, fair, and secure from fraud. It is our duty as elected representatives of the people to put to rest any doubt the public may have concerning the integrity of our elections,” Saine explained.

Earlier this week, Speaker of the House KC Becker denied a request from House Republicans to form a special committee on election integrity.

“The request was not only the result of the serious questions surrounding ballot harvesting, improperly distributed registration postcards, and outdated voter rolls, but was also the result of the growing lack of confidence in the use of Dominion Voting Systems in Colorado elections,” stated House GOP legislators in a news release.

Dominion Voting Systems is a company headquartered in Denver that sells electronic voting software used in 28 states during the U.S. presidential election.

President Trump and campaign surrogates have claimed, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud occurred in the key battleground states that gave President-elect Joe Biden the necessary Electoral College votes to become the projected 46th president of the United States. One claim was that Dominion deleted and switched votes intended for President Trump.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said a statement posted by the federal agency that oversees election security. The joint statement called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”

RELATED: Secretary Of State Jena Griswold Certifies Colorado’s Election Results

Secretary of State Jena Griswold set the record straight about Colorado registration postcards that went to people ineligible to vote. The postcard mailing list was compiled by a third-party vendor and was not the same as the ballot mailing list.

“The fact that the list, or the postcard, goes to a few people who are not eligible to be registered is why we put so prominently on the postcard the qualifications to vote in this election,” Griswold explained.

Rep. Ken Buck and Rep. Doug Lamborn, Republicans who represent Colorado’s 4th and 5th Congressional Districts, were among 106 House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of the Texas challenge of election results. The lawsuit seeks to delay the certification of presidential electors in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

I'm pleased to join @RepMikeJohnson and my @HouseGOP colleagues on an amicus curiae brief to the Supreme Court in support of the Texas v. Pennsylvania case. This brief presents the unconstitutional irregularities rampant in @realDonaldTrump's election. The SC must investigate. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) December 10, 2020

The Colorado Democratic Party released the following statement to CBS4:

“Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn are an embarrassment to our great state. The voters have spoken — they chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the next President and Vice President of the United States, and no amount of frivolous lawsuits attempting to subvert the will of the voters can change that indisputable fact. By adding their names to this meritless and dangerous lawsuit, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn are showing they have no respect for their own constituents, for democracy, or for the rule of law.”

RELATED: Colorado Congressman Ken Buck Requests Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden