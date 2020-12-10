Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– State Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the Tip-A-Server Challenge. She tweeted about the challenge and urged followers to Venmo her to help those who are struggling during the coronavirus Level Red restrictions.
Hey friends! I’m participating in the Tip a Server Challenge! If you are able and so inclined please VENMO me @leslie-herod-1 . All funds received through Sunday will go to an unsuspecting server for the holidays! 💃🏾
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) December 10, 2020
She said that all funds received through Sunday will to go an unsuspecting server for the holidays. Herod has already raised several hundred dollars. She said that she wants to show that anyone can do this and hopes others will get involved.