DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 is holding its annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Collection at two King Soopers stores, the one on West Alameda at Belmar in Lakewood, and the other will be at 80th and Sheridan in Arvada. The collection runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. All the toys go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and they need 8,000 to make sure every one of their members gets something this Christmas.

Recently, CBS4’s Karen Leigh took a couple of club members toy shopping at a King Soopers store. King Soopers gave them $250 to buy some toys and gifts for their friends at the clubs.

“So remember pick out things that you will like, and that you know your friends at the Boys & Girls Club would like too,” Leigh told the sisters.

Christmas is a special time at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“I love especially how they decorate the Boys & Girls Club, and when you see a bunch of kids getting gifts from there, you just see all the excitement. It’s one of the best times of the year,” said Mia, a 15-year-old member of the Owen Boys & Girls Club.

This year the sisters are getting a taste of the giving, something they relish.

“This is like the funnest shopping I’ve ever done,” Mia told CBS4. “I think it’s really fun because I never get to do like that big of Christmas shopping.”

They picked out games, puzzles, and even a football, then they got gift cards.

“And I feel like a lot of kids probably need these gifts because maybe their parents don’t have enough money or they’re struggling,” Mia explained.

The Together 4 Colorado Drive-thru, Drop-off Collection is Friday, Dec. 11. CBS4 and Boys & Girls Clubs staff members will be collecting toy donations outdoors in the parking lot, with social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizer available.

For people who don’t feel comfortable leaving their houses, there are still ways to participate. The Boys and Girls Clubs are taking donations on their website. The money will be used to buy toys.