DENVER (CBS4) – “It’s so different for them. It’s such a different thing for them to be living through,” said longtime Owen Boys and Girls Club director Steve Martinez. “I think many of them are not sure what’s going on.”

The club serves kids in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. When COVID-19 first arose, many families got hit hard, trying to make the adjustments.

Aaleigah is a 7th grader who goes to the club with her younger brother. At first they didn’t go out much due to her mom’s condition.

“There weren’t many things to do because when it first started, I couldn’t go outside because my mom was afraid. She has asthma and so does my brother.”

Lately her mom has been working from home.

“She really wants to have a place to work but she doesn’t want to go out because she doesn’t want to get sick.”

Many of the kids at the Owen Club have challenges trying to get set up for learning at home. Some homes in the blue-collar areas have multiple families in a single living space. They are crowded. Internet connections are often poor. In other homes parents are out working.

“It could be we have to go to work and the 10-year-old can’t stay at home by themselves and they need extra help with school,” said Martinez.

While socialization is often what it’s all about at Boys and Girls Clubs, this year they have set up as learning centers for kids to have space and quiet and good connections. And the clubs still make direct contact with kids.

“It’s still the building of relationships and we’re trying to maintain the relationships in this difficult time. I think it’s still very important for kids to know that people are there.”

The club is limited in its capacity, but reaches out to kids and families constantly to check in. They have added a social worker who also talks to kids and families.

“Just a myriad of things that could be going with a kid and you just don’t know exactly what to do or how to help them. And here we can help them.”

The club is also doing food distribution nearly every Friday. Many of the kids, said Martinez, won’t volunteer that there isn’t enough food, they have to ask. And that comes with the direct contact.

“I’m really happy to be here right now,” said Aaleigah. She was working on artwork, which she loves. “This place kind of gives you a place to go when you’re kind of, like, stuck at home or something’s happening. It’s really nice.”

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive drive-up and drop-off event is Dec. 11 in the parking lot of the King Soopers in Belmar and at 80th and Sheridan from Noon to 7 p.m.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive