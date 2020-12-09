DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis will speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the State of Colorado’s latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. CBS4 will carry the news conference live, and it will also be available to watch on CBSN Denver.
WATCH CBSN Denver: Watch Polis/Legislative Leadership News Conference Live At 1 p.m. Wednesday
Polis will be joined by the following people in the news conference:
– Brigadier General Scott Sherman, Dir. of Joint Staff, Colorado National Guard
– Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
– Joni Reynolds, Gunnison Public Health Director
There have been eight distribution sites identified for Colorado’s first round of Pfizer COVID vaccinations, and Polis is expected to speak more about that. On Tuesday, Vail Health, one of those sites, took part in a unique exercise to demonstrate exactly how it plans to handle the precious cargo.