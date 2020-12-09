THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Three men suspected of a violent bank robbery in Thornton are also wanted for two bank robberies in Englewood. Investigators said the suspects walked into the Bank of the West near 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard on Tuesday with black ski masks on and handguns drawn.
One suspect jumped over a counter and pistol-whipped a teller, who police say suffered minor injuries.
The suspects got away in a dark-colored Toyota Camry which was later found in Northglenn near 116th Avenue and Logan Street. The suspects got away with an unknown amount of money.
Police say the suspects were then seen getting away in a black Mercedez Benz without a front bumper.
Investigators believe these are the same suspects who robbed the BVA Compass Bank at 4600 South Broadway in Englewood on Nov. 19 and the FirstBank at 3594 South Logan Street in Englewood on Dec. 2.
There were four suspects in each of the Englewood robberies. They are described as white or Hispanic males, approximately 20 to 30 years old, wearing hoodies and gloves.
The Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is investigating the bank robberies with help from the Englewood and Thornton Police Departments.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of as much as $5,000.
