DENVER (CBS4)– The Tattered Cover Bookstore has new owners. One of them used to work at the bookstore as a teenager.
Denver natives Kwame Spearman and David Back, partners of Bended Page, LLC, lead a diverse group of Colorado-based investors to purchase the nearly 50-year-old business. Back worked as a cashier at the bookstore’s Cherry Creek location and Spearman’s favorite restaurant was the Fourth Story, in the bookstore’s flagship location from 1995-2006.
“The Tattered Cover, and all it embodies for us as Denver natives – reading, learning, the independent spirit, buying local, and most importantly community and connection – are the ingredients that drew us to this endeavor,” said Spearman in a statement. “As we approach Tattered Cover’s 50th Anniversary we are honored and excited to invest in this important community treasure and ensure it remains a piece of the Colorado experience for generations to come.”
Tattered Cover has four locations in the Denver metro area with a fifth location is planned for Westminster.
Previously, book industry veterans Len Vlahos and Kristen Gilligan owned and managed the bookstores which they purchased from long-time owner Joyce Meskis in 2015.