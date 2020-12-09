Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A member of the Space Force is being recognized for her work in helping advance STEM education and careers. Master Sgt. Frances Dupris has been awarded the 2020 American Indian Science and Engineering Society Blazing Flame Award.
During her time in Colorado Springs, she started a K-12 outreach program focused on STEM education. Dupris is also passionate about spreading awareness about Native American and Alaskan Native culture, which is part of the reason the award means so much to her.