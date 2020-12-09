Comments (3)
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say a man arrested last week is facing attempted murder charges in a shooting that happened last month. Officers arrested Semaj Reynolds on Dec. 4.
Reynolds, 29, is accused of shooting a man on North Clinton Street on Nov. 17. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
This guy’s wearing the scrubber thing I use on my truck tires. Damned thief, I wondered where that went.
This guy’s wearing the scrubber thing I use to wash my truck tires. I wondered where that went, damned thief.
The Cliff Notes version of a news item.