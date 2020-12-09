Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a front porch in Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on Dec. 3.
Deputies responded to the home off Flora Way, south of U.S. 6.
They say the porch pirate is “associated” with an SUV. Details about the SUV were not given.
If you know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call the tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and reference report number 20-500588
Why no video which may allow the criminal to be moreadily recognized?