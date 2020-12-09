Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Police Department is thanking the community for stepping up and saving a toddler that was in a stolen car last week. The child was quickly recovered and returned to her parents. Sadly, however, her birthday presents were in the car and were taken.
Two police officers then decided to help out. They went to the store and bought the girl new dolls and a new tablet.
They were also invited to her birthday party.
The crime took place last week in the southern part of the downtown Colorado Springs area at 1021 South Nevada Avenue. CBS4 partner KKTV reported that as of Tuesday afternoon the vehicle was still missing.
Thank you, officers.
How did the community step up and save the toddler?
Driver lefthe girl in the vehicle, alone? Was the vehicle running?