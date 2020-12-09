Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews responded to a fire on Wednesday night at an abandoned sugar factory in Longmont. The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at the old factory located at 11801 Sugar Mill Road.
An official with Mountain View Fire and Rescue said the fire started outside the plant and spread onto the property. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
This is not the first fire at the sugar factory. Firefighters responded to the property in September 2016 and again on Christmas morning in 2017.