(CBS4) – Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is calling on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe Biden. In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Buck raises questions about Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company when his dad was vice president.
Buck specifically references emails that he says are “potentially incriminating.” The FBI, he says, has the laptop and hard drive containing the emails.
“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our Republic and ensuring a potential Biden Administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Buck writes. “Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy.”
Buck goes on to say a special counsel would ensure an investigation “free from political interference, no matter who is in the White House.”
Buck is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
President-elect Biden has repeatedly denied any knowledge of his son’s business dealings.
