U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – President Donald Trump has appointed his former aide and advisor Kellyanne Conway to the Board of Visitors for the United States Air Force Academy. The president’s appointment is his second to the board in the last week.
The Air Force Times reported the appointment. It comes as President Trump’s term comes to a close.
Conway was a Republican pollster and operative for years before joining the Trump campaign in 2016. She worked closely with the president in the west wing during his term, leading the administration’s efforts to combat opioid abuse.
The Air Force Times reports that the president chooses six of the 15 members. Two of those members must be graduates of the Academy. The chairmen of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees also serve on the board.
The president also nominated Heidi Stirrup, a top aide to Stephen Miller, another of his advisors. Stirrup helped lead efforts to reform immigration policy.