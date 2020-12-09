Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police identified a murder suspect after he was found jumping on top of a vehicle on early Tuesday morning. Police say they found 26-year-old Jorge Hernandez near 65th Avenue and Holly Street.
Hernandez allegedly made undisclosed statements which led officers to check on a man at a home nearby. When they went inside, they found the man dead.
Police arrested Hernandez without incident. He faces a charge of first degree murder.
The victim’s identity has not been released. It’s not clear the motive or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Police say there are no other suspects in the crime.