By Danielle Chavira
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to a brush fire in unincorporated Arapahoe County Wednesday night. The fire sparked near South Gun Club Road and Hampden Avenue.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Firefighters say the fire slowly burned grass and did not threaten any structures.

They were able to access the fire through the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site Landfill.

The fire is now under control. Firefighters say it burned about 10 acres.

Crews are monitoring hotspots. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

