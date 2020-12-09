DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced all Broadway shows are postponed through July. DCPA officials hope to reopen with a performance of My Fair Lady in August.
Since March, the DCPA has postponed 34 shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows are expected to be rescheduled.
DCPA is selling tickets for virtual shows through December. Additionally, DCPA Off-Center is presenting two new virtual programs in February 2020: partnering with The Catamounts to reprise last year’s Whiskey Tasting as well as with MCA Denver to produce a mini winter series of Mixed Taste.
DCPA officials said the impact of the pandemic has resulted in a multi-million dollar financial loss. You can donate to support the arts at denvercenter.org/recovery.