By Jennifer McRae
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos cornerback AJ Bouye has been suspended without pay for the next 6 games. The suspension comes after he violated the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

ENGLEWOOD, CO – AUGUST 21: Cornerback A.J. Bouye #21 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass on the field during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A similar situation occurred in Houston recently with former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby and current Texans teammate Will Fuller were each suspended six games.

The loss of Bouye will be detrimental to the Broncos. Denver has been dealing with injuries in the secondary all season long.

Bryce Callahan is dealing with a foot injury, and rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Chiefs.

