ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos cornerback AJ Bouye has been suspended without pay for the next 6 games. The suspension comes after he violated the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Vic Fangio on what he and the #Broncos expect from A.J. Bouye when he returns next season given the ups and downs of his first year in Denver. @CBSDenver #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/bal981lSXa
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 9, 2020
This means that A.J. Bouye has been suspended without pay for the next 6 games of the regular season or postseason. He will be able to participate in offseason and preseason practices and games, according to an NFL spokesperson.
A similar situation occurred in Houston recently with former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby and current Texans teammate Will Fuller were each suspended six games.
The loss of Bouye will be detrimental to the Broncos. Denver has been dealing with injuries in the secondary all season long.
Bryce Callahan is dealing with a foot injury, and rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Chiefs.