Hospitalizations Related To COVID Are At The Lowest In Two Weeks In ColoradoCurrently 1,565 people are hospitalized in Colorado related to coronavirus.

7 minutes ago

More Protections, That Is What Some Grocery Store Employees Are Asking ForThey are out there day after day making sure we have food to put on our tables. Some Colorado grocery store workers say they're potentially putting themselves and their families in danger by doing their jobs.

10 minutes ago

Colorado's COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan RevealedGov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that Colorado’s first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations includes 46,800 in the initial order with a second shipment of 95,600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine expected just a week after that.

12 minutes ago

Free COVID Testing & Other Services Will Be Available December 19th For Those Experiencing HomelessnessServices will be provided at Church In The City located at 16th and York from noon to 7pm.

1 hour ago

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Is Postponing Shows Through JulyAs the pandemic continues the DCPA has postponed all scheduled show through July of 2021.

1 hour ago

Deputies Looking For Porch Pirate In Jeffco NeighborhoodA woman was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a front porch in Jefferson County. Sheriff's deputies say it happened on Dec. 3.

1 hour ago