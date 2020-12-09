FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus testing site at Water World in Federal Heights will be in place through March of next year. Adams County announced the extension on Wednesday.
The state COVID-19 testing site located at Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights has been extended through March 2021. The site will also have extended evening hours.
The site will operate daily from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. The site can administer up to 1,500 tests each day. There is no cost to get tested.
Those wanting to get tested do not need an identification card, a Social Security number or insurance to get a test.
Registration is required for a faster experience at the testing site. There are six lanes for testing. Results are typically available in two to four days depending on demand.
LINK: Pre-Register For COVID-19 Test At Water World Testing Site