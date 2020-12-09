Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is joining a national call for emergency relief from Congress during the coronavirus pandemic. RTD general manager and CEO Debra Johnson joined several transit agencies from across the nation in asking lawmakers for federal funding to make up for gaps in ridership.
Johnson said that RTD is seeing a 40% decrease in ridership and is facing a $140 million deficit for next year. To offset the shortfall, RTD is laying off more than 350 employees while others are taking pay cuts.
Johnson said that federal funding is needed to maintain services as well as provide PPE and cleaning supplies to keep riders and employees safe during the pandemic.