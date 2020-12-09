Comments (2)
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis extended the face mask mandate for another 30 days. The mask mandate is in place in Colorado to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Polis first issued the executive order for the face mask or face covering mandate in Colorado in July. The governor’s office stated that, “Wearing a mask is an easy and highly effective way to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis recently tested positive for coronavirus and Reis was hospitalized. He has since been released and continues to recover at home.
If they work so well, how did both of them come down with the virius?
Maskless peter-puffing.