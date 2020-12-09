DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday that Colorado’s first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations includes 46,800 in the initial order with a second shipment of 95,600 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine expected just a week or two after that.

The state will work to distribute the COVID vaccine to Colorado residents in three phases between now and next summer.

Those phases include these groups:

Phase 1: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals

Phase 2: Higher-risk individuals and essential workers

Phase 3: General public

“It’s going to take everybody working together to make this happen,” said Polis.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be approved Dec. 11-14 and shipment will occur in 24 hours. Colorado is expected to receive it between Dec. 13-16. The Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in Colorado about 1 week later, between Dec. 20-24.

“We’re ready,” said Polis when talking about Colorado’s anticipation of receiving the vaccine, using Tuesday’s test run as an example.

It had already been determined that eight distribution sites in the state have been identified. Vail Health, one of those sites, took part in a unique exercise to demonstrate exactly how it plans to handle the precious cargo.

“The first dose will be given and then 25 days later you’ll get a second dose of the vaccine and then 2 weeks later, you’re immune,” said Polis.

“All doses will be free, and every county will have access to this vaccine. And the initial portion of phase one vaccines will be administered at local public health agencies, hospitals and health care systems. Some of our federally-qualified health centers, and a small number of pharmacies in the longer term, as more vaccine becomes available, you will see these administration sites expand into our rural health centers safety net clinics, doctors offices and then other locations that we need to stand up to ensure that all have access to getting this vaccine,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Colorado.