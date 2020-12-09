CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a new campaign in Colorado to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Centura Health launched “Operation White Lights” on Wednesday.
The grassroots movement encourages the public to display white ribbons and white lights in support of nurses, doctors, paramedics and all other hospital employees. Organizers say the color is a symbol of unity and hope.
“Our caregivers continue to respond to the health and well-being needs with courage and compassion, fulfilling our Mission of providing whole person care,” said Patrick Gaughan, SVP and Chief Values Integration Officer at Centura Health. “As caregivers come and leave their shifts, seeing a flurry of white will remind them that the community has their back and we are thankful for their dedication to provide hope and healing.”
All 17 Centura Health hospitals will display white bows on its campuses. The campaign will last through January.