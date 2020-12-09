Comments
CASTLE ROCK (CBS4) – One person is currently in the hospital after a disturbance overnight turns into a shooting involving police. It happened in the 1500 block of Short Grass Court in Castle Rock.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The report claimed that one person at the address was possibly armed with a gun. The shooting happened soon after officers got to the scene. Circumstances leading up to the shots being fired have not been released.
One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
No officers were hurt.