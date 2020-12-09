DENVER (CBS4) – This year of 2020 may have cancelled many events, but it can’t stop the Northern Lights from putting on a big show. The Aurora Borealis is going to have a big surge this Wednesday night the 9th through Friday the 11th.

The burst will be large enough to be seen farther south than usual. The increase in visibility is being caused by a extra strong blast of solar energy from a storm on the sun known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME).

This rare phenomenon allows the lights to be viewed in many areas that don’t normal have the opportunity.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued geomagnetic storm alerts for Wednesday thru Friday. As the expected solar flares collide with the magnetic force of the North Pole the Aurora should burst and may be able to be glimpsed in an arc from Washington to Maine.

This may include a very small chance of seeing a flicker from Denver into southern Wyoming.

Much better views of the lights can be had by driving up into Wyoming or Nebraska. A place like Sheridan for example would have a much better chance at seeing the lights than Denver would.

If you do plan on viewing the best time is Wednesday night into Thursday morning away from light pollution (city lights). Thursday night will also be a good time, it just won’t the peak of the lights.

RELATED: Stargazer Alert: Jackson Lake Ready For Geminid Meteor Shower