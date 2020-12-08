Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno 76 employees at Denver International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 73 screening employees and three non-screening employees.
The most recent date an employee tested positive was on Nov. 28. The TSA says the agency contact traces per CDC guidelines, which includes checking in with people who were within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes.
The agency regularly cleans frequented employee areas like break rooms. The TSA does not release the number of quarantined employees to avoid a security vulnerability.
You can stay up to date with how many agents test positive for COVID-19 at tsa.gov/coronavirus.