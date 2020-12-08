THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are looking for three people suspected of a violent bank robbery on Tuesday. It happened at a Bank of the West near 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
Police say the three suspects walked into the bank with black ski masks on and handguns drawn. One suspect jumped over a counter and hit a teller in the back of the head. They suffered minor injuries, police say.
The suspect then got away in a dark-colored Toyota Camry which was later found in Northglenn near 116th Avenue and Logan Street. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.
Police say the suspects were then seen getting away in a black Mercedez Benz without a front bumper.
All suspects are males estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Investigators describe one suspect as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black gloves and white tennis shoes. The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and hood, blue jeans and gray gloves. The last suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes with white soles and white gloves.
You’re asked to call police if you know more details about this crime.
