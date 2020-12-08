Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Poudre School District is losing its superintendent. Sandra Smyser announced that she is going into early retirement.
Smyser mutually agreed with the Board of Education to retire and leave on Jan. 8, 2021. She has been with the district for 7 years.
Poudre School District hopes to have her replacement by next summer. This is the fourth major school district in Colorado that is searching for a superintendent, in addition to Denver Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools and Douglas County Public Schools.