A Light Display At One Aurora Home Is Hoping To Raise Money For Colorado Gives DayThe 50,000 light display is a tribute for the homeowners children who have autism, they are hoping to raise money for the Autism Society of Colorado.

1 hour ago

Final Revocation Hearing Scheduled For December 21st For The Lyons DenThe Lyons Den was shut down due to breaking Level Red restrictions.

1 hour ago

Colorado Agencies & Southern Ute Tribe Announce New Wildlife Overpass ProjectColorado wild animals are getting a helping hand as they hoof it across U.S. 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation partnered with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe to develop a wildlife overpass and underpass.

1 hour ago

Termination Appeal Hearings For Aurora Police Officers Fired In Elijah McClain Photo Scandal Rescheduled Until 2021The City of Aurora has rescheduled the termination appeal hearings for three Aurora police officers who took pictures near where Elijah McClain was detained before his death. The appeal hearings with the Aurora City Civil Service Commission initially scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled for February 2021.

1 hour ago

Colorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis Released From Hospital To Continue Coronavirus Recovery At HomeColorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning. He will spend the rest of his recovery from coronavirus at home.

1 hour ago

Aurora Police Hope Release Of 3 Videos Will Help Them Catch Porch PiratesPolice in Aurora released video from home surveillance cameras this week of three new porch pirate cases. They are asking for the public's help solving the crimes.

1 hour ago