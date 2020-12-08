(CBS4) – It’s 2020, and as with so much this year, everything’s been turned on its head for better or for worse. One survey found some, let’s just call them interesting Christmas treats Americans enjoy the most during the holidays.
The survey, performed by Zippia, Google Trends to look at each individual state and which sweets they eat the most of during the Christmas holiday.
Colorado apparently loves to eat gingerbread cake, as does Maryland.
Nine states love cheesecake, including New Mexico, but not including Pennsylvania’s gingerbread cheesecake and Hawaii’s Oreo cheesecake.
Wyoming and Arizona opted for liquid treats (egg nog and hot chocolate respectively).
Oregon, Utah and Alaska didn’t stick with the holiday theme and chose everyday candy (Skittles, Jolly Ranchers and M&Ms).
Not all is lost though.
“In general, search volume is sky high across the country for fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread,” surveyors said.